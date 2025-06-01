Kolkata: Army Denies Nod to Eid prayers on Red Road

In a rare move, the Indian Army has denied its permission to Eid-Ul-Zuha Namaz on historic Red Road in front of its Eastern Command Headquarters, Fort William, for “military purpose.”The Army has also conveyed its decision to Kolkata Police and Calcutta Khilafat Committee, the organiser of the Muslim congregation which witnesses participants in large numbers every year.West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has attended and also addressed Eid gatherings at the location in the past.Like every year, the Calcutta Khilafat Committee had applied on May 10 for permission to the Army to organise the Namaz from Netaji Statue to the Fort William East Gate outer entrance on Red Road. The forum got a letter from the Army on Saturday.In the letter a Colonel-rank Army officer in charge of land under the Headquarters Bengal Sub Area stated, “The permission for conduct of congregational prayer for "Eid-Uz-Zoha" in general area Red Road on 07th or 08th June 2025 is not granted as the area is required for military purpose.”