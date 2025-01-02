Kolhapur man walks home fortnight after doctors declare him dead

A 65-year-old man, Pandurang Ulpe, experienced a miraculous survival after a speed breaker became a life-saver. On December 16, Ulpe, a resident of Kasaba-Bawada in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

An ambulance began transporting his "body" from the hospital to his home, where relatives and neighbors had gathered for his last rites. However, when the ambulance crossed a speed breaker, his family noticed a movement in his fingers. His wife recalled, "When we were bringing his 'body' home from the hospital, the ambulance passed over a speed breaker, and we noticed that there was a movement in his fingers."

Ulpe was then rushed back to another hospital, where he remained for two weeks and underwent an angioplasty. A fortnight later, he walked out of the hospital on Monday, defying death and returning home instead of proceeding to the crematorium.

Ulpe, a warkari (devotee of Lord Vitthal), recalled, "I had come home from a walk and was sitting after sipping tea. I felt dizzy and breathless. I went to the bathroom and vomited. I don't remember what happened afterwards, including who took me to the hospital."

The hospital that declared him dead has not yet commented on the incident.