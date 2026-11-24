Kolhapur: Padmasingh Patil, son of a local NCP leader, was allegedly drunk while driving the car, which rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two people in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city, according to a preliminary medical report.

The 36-year-old accused was produced before the Kolhapur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday, which remanded him to police custody till November 25.

"The accused in the Kolhapur hit-and-run case was under the influence of alcohol," Assistant Police Inspector Amol Salunkhe told PTI on Tuesday, citing the preliminary medical report.

The accused's father, Ranjitsingh Patil, is a former office-bearer of Gokul Dairy - Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, and a local NCP leader. He recently supported the Congress in the Gokul Dairy elections, a police official said.

Cousins Umesh Patharut (32) and Ganesh Patharut (34) were killed after an electric car, VinFast, rammed into their scooter on a road around noon on November 22.

"We are gathering details about the sequence of events. We have obtained CCTV footage from the accident spot. Further investigation is underway," Salunkhe added.