KL College of Pharmacy Advancing Healthcare Innovations

KL College of Pharmacy at KL Deemed to be University, is making significant strides in neuropharmacology through several influential research projects, supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Government of India.

Leading some of these efforts, Dr. Kakarla Ramakrishna, Professor at KL College of Pharmacy, and his team have been awarded a ₹42.7 lakh grant from SERB. Their research focuses on glucose-induced vascular and brain injuries in comorbid conditions such as Diabetes Mellitus and Ischemic Stroke. By exploring platelet and brain mitochondrial functions and utilizing both traditional and novel natural antidiabetic and antiplatelet agents, their work aims to devise safer, more effective treatments. This could potentially lead to patented natural product formulations, offering new hope in treating these widespread and severe conditions.

Concurrently, Prof. Buchi N. Nalluri, faculty from KL College of Pharmacy is at the forefront of two pioneering projects enhancing drug delivery systems using microneedle technology. The first project, funded with ₹11.87 lakh from the DBT, involves developing a Microneedle Sensor-Based Device for Continuous Monitoring of Lactate in Point of Care Testing using Dermal Interstitial Fluid. This device aims to provide a less invasive and more efficient alternative to traditional blood and plasma tests, significantly improving patient care in sepsis and trauma scenarios.

The second project, supported by a ₹58.67 lakh grant from ICMR, focuses on developing a Microneedle Array Patch-Based Haemophilus Influenza Type-B (Hib) Vaccine Delivery System. This innovative approach is designed to reduce the common fear of injections, enhance vaccine logistics, minimize wastage, and increase thermal stability, enabling rapid and extensive vaccination coverage.

“Our research pursuits at KL Deemed to be University go beyond mere academic excellence; it’s about pioneering sustainable solutions that address global health challenges," said Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University. "These initiatives and projects in neuropharmacology and innovative drug delivery systems present our commitment to pushing the boundaries of science and technology for the betterment of humanity. We are not only educating future leaders but also nurturing responsible innovators who are dedicated to making a significant difference in the world.”

Located in the tranquil Green Fields of Andhra Pradesh, College of Pharmacy of KL Deemed to be University offers a range of educational programs including B.Pharm, Pharm.D, M.Pharm in Pharmaceutics, and Ph.D. Equipped with facilities like the Center for Excellence in Preclinical Studies and the Central Instrumentation Facility, this KL College is dedicated to excellence in research and education, impacting the global healthcare landscape and promoting community well-being.