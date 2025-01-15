Kishan Reddy invites global community to invest in mining industry in India

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, attended the ministerial round table of the Future Minerals Forum 2025 in Riyadh, which is being hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The round table focused on building supply chains in critical minerals and value creation opportunities, besides other related aspects. During his intervention, Reddy highlighted the importance attached by the Central government to secure the availability of critical minerals required for the increasing capacities of clean energy systems to meet the country’s renewable energy targets.

With an immense potential to add value to the natural resources in India, the Union Minister invited the global investor community to invest in the vast mining industry of the country. Value addition in the entire supply chain is the key to greater prosperity for the people, he told.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Reddy met the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef. Reddy engaged in wide ranging discussions and stressed on enhancing trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The Union Minister also met the Ministers of Brazil, Italy and Morocco separately during which he stressed upon the importance of economic and technical cooperation, especially in the minerals sector. Later, during the day, he interacted with the local Indian diaspora.

Today, the Union Minister attended the inaugural function of the Future Minerals Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, where exhibitions by partner countries and global companies have also been organised.

Reddy visited the India pavilion, which has been put up by the Ministry of Mines with Coal India, GSI, NMDC, NALCO and MECL. The Union Minister is on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 14 January 2025.