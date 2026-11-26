New Delhi: Amid a war of words between the Congress and Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the party’s Uttar Pradesh working president Imran Masood to focus on collective work rather than making statements.

Kharge’s apparent reprimand came against the backdrop of Masood’s remarks during the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the two allies.

The parties are yet to finalise an agreement. The Congress is understood to have submitted a list of around 130 seats to the SP, which has reportedly offered it 26 seats.

Addressing the Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan here, Kharge acknowledged Masood’s spirited interventions in Parliament and television debates but stressed the need to strengthen the party through grassroots work.

“Imran Masood ji puts forward his views with great enthusiasm. I also hear him regularly on television, where he speaks quite forcefully. But more than statements, we have to work on the ground,” Kharge said.

He said the party would progress only through collective efforts by its leaders and workers.

“The more we work collectively, the further we will move forward. When Imran Masood ji is in Parliament, he always fights for the party, trying to put forward his views and get them accepted,” Kharge said.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq welcomed Kharge’s remarks and urged Masood to exercise patience.

Barq said more seats would be offered to the Congress in the coming days, adding that the constituencies where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had finalised candidates were those represented by sitting SP legislators.

He said the final decision on seat-sharing would be taken by Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.