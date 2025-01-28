Kharge Taunts BJP Leaders' Dip in Ganga

New Delhi/Mhow/Mahakumbh Nagar: On a day Union home minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbhnagar (Prayagraj), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked if poverty could be ended by taking a dip in the Ganga and alleged that BJP leaders were “competing to take a dip for the cameras”.

Addressing the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Mr Kharge said BJP leaders kept taking dips till it appeared good on camera, even as the Congress chief asserted that he was not questioning anyone's faith. He also extended his apology if anyone was hurt by his comment.

“Don't fall into the trap of false promises of (Narendra) Modi. Is poverty ended by taking a dip in the Ganga? Does it fill your stomach? I don't want to question anyone's ‘aastha’ (faith). If anyone feels bad, I apologise,” the Congress chief said.

“But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga),” he said, adding that they (BJP leaders) keep taking dips till it appears good on the camera.

“Such people can’t benefit the country. Our faith is in God --people perform puja at home every day, all women move out of their homes after performing puja, there is no issue. But we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion,” the Congress president added.

His remarks came hours after Union home minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Flanked by some top seers, Mr Shah took the dip at around 1 pm on Monday.

The home minister also held an interaction with Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and some other top seers aboard a cottage on a floating jetty.

Reacting to Mr Kharge’s remarks, the BJP said while the whole world was talking about the Maha Kumbh, India's biggest Opposition party was negating it. “Crores of people are pained to hear the statement made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Maha Kumbh,” said BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Such statements against the Sanatan Dharm are shameful. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should explain their anti-Sanatan thinking… Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should apologise to every person who has faith in Sanatan Dharma and the entire nation, Mr Patra added.

During the Mhow rally, Mr Kharge also took a swipe at Mr Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha that had created a furore during the Winter Session.

“Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai -- Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion these days to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Mr Shah had said in a jibe at the Opposition.

Referring to the remarks, the Congress chief slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, saying: "They have committed so many sins that they cannot go to ‘swarg’ (heaven) in 100 lives.”