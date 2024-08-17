Kharge Slams BJP for Lack of Quota in UPSC’s Ad for Top Posts

New Delhi:The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advertised 45 positions, including 10 joint secretaries and 35 directors/deputy secretaries, to be filled through lateral entry on a contract basis. This move has sparked criticism from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who on Saturday accused the BJP of deliberately structuring recruitment processes to exclude candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) from benefiting from reservation.

Kharge emphasised the importance of fully implementing the constitutional provisions for economic, social, and political justice, reiterating the Congress’ demand for a caste census to ensure social justice.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge stated, "The BJP, which has torn apart the Constitution, has launched a double attack on reservation!" He questioned whether the advertised lateral entry positions include provisions for SC, ST, OBC, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservations.

Kharge further alleged that the BJP is executing a "well-planned conspiracy" to bypass reservations for these communities through such recruitment strategies. He also referred to what he termed a "reservation scam" in the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh, citing a recent High Court decision that he claimed exposed the irregularities.

According to Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously brought attention to this issue by writing to the Prime Minister in March 2024, highlighting the "reservation scam" affecting Dalit and backward class candidates. Kharge alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had filled these posts unjustly, depriving Dalit and backward class candidates of their constitutional right to reservation.

Kharge also hinted at concerns raised by a Union minister allied with the BJP regarding irregularities in job reservations, though he did not mention any names.