Kharge Seeks President Murmu's Intervention in Manipur Crisis

Congress president Mallikarjun Khargeon Tuesday reached out to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to intervene in the ongoing crisis in Manipur. Kharge emphasised the urgent need for federal intervention, citing widespread violence, displacement, and the breakdown of law and order. In his letter, Kharge demanded immediate measures, including the formation of a high-level commission led by a Supreme Court judge to investigate the situation, and emphasized the restoration of peace and the protection of constitutional provisions.

Kharge's letter outlined a series of 12 key demands from the Congress party, including efforts to control militant groups, ensure the rehabilitation of displaced people, and provide dignified compensation to the victims of the violence. The party also stressed the importance of safeguarding the educational needs of children living in relief camps and improving basic infrastructure in the camps, such as sanitation and healthcare.

The Congress also expressed concern over the slow response of both the state and central governments to the escalating violence. Kharge's appeal comes amidst continuing ethnic clashes and allegations of inadequate action to restore peace in the region​.