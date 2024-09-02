Kharge: J&K Not Happy with BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will show the door to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over high unemployment rate.

In a post on X, Kharge said youth of J&K will show the door to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and company” in the upcoming polls. He added the youth unemployment rate in the Union Territory was a staggering 28.2 per cent (PLFS) in March.

“Many exam paper leaks, bribes and rampant corruption have delayed hiring across departments for four years now. An astounding 65 per cent of government department posts in Jammu & Kashmir remain vacant since 2019. In Jammu and Kashmir, over 60,000 government daily wagers have been toiling for more than 15 years, earning a meagre `300 per day. Despite their long-standing service, they remain on contractbasis, even in essential departments such as Power, Public Health, and Engineering, highlighting the precarious nature of the job crisis,” wrote Kharge.

He added that even though the BJP promised industry in Jammu and Kashmir, it has no major manufacturing units.

“The private sector is confined to providing services in farming, hospitality and health. Despite the introduction of New Industrial Policy in 2021, a mere 3 per cent of investments have materialised on ground. 40 per cent of projects under the PM’s Development Package, 2015, remain pending. On October 1, Youth of J&K will show the Exit Door to Modi & Company!” he wrote.