Kharge hits back at Modi on poll promises remarks

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the Centre of taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities and claimed that its slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” mocks the fight for social justice. Kharge said an RTI query has revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 central universities, 27 per cent teaching posts are vacant.

Among those, more than 38 per cent seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are lying vacant, he claimed. “SC — 32.1 per cent vacant; ST — 40.3 per cent vacant; OBC — 41.8 per cent vacant; 55 per cent posts of Professor category are lying vacant; 71 per cent teaching posts of EWS are vacant; More than 47 per cent of 35,640 nonteaching posts are also vacant,” the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

Those who are taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities are teaching others a lesson in public welfare, Kharge said.