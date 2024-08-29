Kharge Criticises Modi on Women's Safety Failures

"Prime Minister Modi has spoken about women's safety many times from the Red Fort, but his government has not implemented any concrete measures to prevent crimes against women," Kharge said. He underscored the gravity of the issue, stating, "Any injustice done to our women is intolerable, painful, and highly condemnable. We need to ensure equal rights for our daughters, not just 'Beti Bachao.' Women need safety, not protection."

Citing statistics, Kharge pointed out that every hour, 43 crimes against women are recorded in India, with 22 crimes reported daily against women and children from the most vulnerable Dalit and tribal communities. He also highlighted the numerous unreported crimes due to fear, intimidation, and social stigma.

Kharge further criticised the ruling party for its handling of such cases, claiming that instead of addressing the issue, the government has often assassinated the character of victims. "This is shameful," he remarked.

In a pointed critique of the 'Beti Bachao' campaign, Kharge questioned its effectiveness, asking, "Will painting 'Beti Bachao' on every wall bring about social change or improve the government's law and order capabilities? Have we taken preventive measures? Has our criminal justice system improved? Are the exploited and deprived sections of society now able to live in a safe environment?"

Kharge also referred to the 2020 Hathras rape case, questioning whether the government and police have stopped trying to cover up crimes and whether victims are still being denied justice through forced cremations.

He recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi and the subsequent implementation of the Justice Verma Committee's recommendations, questioning whether these recommendations are being fully enforced today. Additionally, he asked if a fear-free environment for women exists in workplaces, as mandated by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013.





