Kharge Claims BJP Set Eyes on Jharkhand’s Black Gold

New Delhi, Ranchi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge counter-charged the saffron party and claimed that the BJP had “no intention” to ensure the welfare of people in Jharkhand and was eying the state “black gold” (coal) and seeking to plunder its mineral resources.

In rallies at Ranchi, Mandu and Kanke, Kharge accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “jhootho ke sardar” (head of liars). He said, “Modi is ‘jhootho ke sardar’. He promised two crore jobs to youths. But where is employment? Beware of them… who will only indulge in loot”, Kharge said.