Kharge: Centre Letting In Infiltrators

�New Delhi: As the poll battle in Jharkhand enters its final phase, the ruling BJP at the Centre and the Opposition Congress traded accusations and narrative battles. While the BJP has been emphasising the theme “batoge to katoge” (if divided, we will be wiped out), the Congress countered with its slogan “daroge to maroge” (if you are afraid, you die).

Addressing rallies across Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the effectiveness of the BJP leadership. “If the BJP is in power at the Centre, with the Prime Minister and home minister in charge, why are infiltrators still entering the country?” Kharge asked. He further criticised Modi and Shah for scaring people with threats of illegal immigrants while failing to control the actual infiltration. “Are PM Modi and Amit Shah sleeping? Why can't they check infiltration despite being in power? When they can stop a helicopter, why can't they stop infiltrators?” he challenged.

Kharge also accused the Centre of using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax (I-T) against supporters of the Congress and its allies. He alleged that the BJP aims to form the government in Jharkhand to exploit its natural resources.

During a public meeting in Jamtara, Kharge highlighted instances of favouritism and bias. “Rahul Gandhi ji, who is the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, holds a Cabinet minister's rank, and so do I. But in the airport's reserved lounge, they (officials) say it is for Prime Minister Modi. I want to ask, can even a toilet be reserved for the PM?” he alleged, without specifying the airport.

Kharge recounted incidents of helicopter delays, claiming bias against Congress leaders. “Yesterday, our leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was deliberately delayed by two hours as the PM was sitting in his plane. Today, my chopper was delayed by 20 minutes as Union home minister Amit Shah was landing. His path was separate and mine was separate,” he charged.

Launching a scathing attack on Modi, Kharge accused him of “eliminating freedom of speech” and imprisoning those who criticise his administration. He labelled former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who switched from JMM to BJP, as a “traitor” and warned the people of Jharkhand to be cautious, alleging that Modi would betray them by handing over their “Jal, Jungle, Jameen” (water, forest, land) to industrialists.

“Modi has eliminated 'freedom of speech' from the country; he jails those who point out his mistakes. You are snatching people's rights. Is this democracy that you jail a tribal CM? They want to crush us, but we will keep raising our heads,” Kharge asserted while addressing a rally in Ranchi's Ormanjhi.

Highlighting wealth inequality, the Congress chief claimed that 62 per cent of the country's wealth is controlled by just 5 per cent of the rich, while 50 per cent of the population holds only 3 per cent of the assets. He also alleged that Modi is withholding Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 lakh crore funds and has denied financial support for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, forcing the state to implement its own housing scheme, the Abua Awas Yojna.

Criticizing Modi's focus on state elections, Kharge stated, “It is unprecedented for a Prime Minister to spend 24 hours a day and so much energy just to win the elections in a small state. PM Modi is not working for the people, but to save his chair.”

Addressing infrastructure projects, Kharge questioned the cost-effectiveness of the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. “Is it advisable to spend Rs 3 lakh crore on a 500 km stretch?” he asked, referring to the project's budget increase from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore, and mentioning the collapse of one of its bridges.

Concluding his address, Kharge expressed optimism about the election results. “Polling for 43 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand has concluded, and it is clear that the INDIA alliance will form the government again. I congratulate the women voters for their enthusiastic participation. We saw the excitement over our ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana,' and from December, we will provide Rs 2,500 to women instead of Rs 1,000,” he added.