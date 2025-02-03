Kharge campaigns for Congress in Delhi

New Delhi: Giving a massive boost to Congress's prospects in the final stretch of the Delhi elections, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi addressed multiple rallies in the city.

Congress president Kharge accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of spreading lies about the Congress. “Kejriwal tried to defame Congress by telling lies. Whatever Delhi achieved, it was during the time of the Congress and Sheila Dikshit ji,” he said.

He credited the Congress government for developing Delhi’s infrastructure and alleged that Kejriwal had done little since taking office.

Gandhi intensified his attack on I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally AAP and took a sharp potshot at Kejriwal over the deteriorated condition of the Yamuna River.

“Kejriwal had promised that within five years, he would clean Delhi's water, that he would bathe in the Yamuna, and that you could drink Yamuna water. Drink a glass of it and see what happens — we’ll meet at the hospital,” Gandhi said during a rally in the Hauz Qazi area of the city while holding a bottle of contaminated water.

He noted that, on one hand, the poor people of Delhi are forced to drink dirty water, while on the other hand, “Kejriwal, who came to power by making false promises, sits in the Sheesh Mahal (glass palace) and indulges in corruption worth crores with his team.”

He further attacked the AAP over several issues, including the liquor policy scam, corruption, caste politics, and the Delhi riots.

“The fight was going on — on one side was Narendra Modi, on the other was the Congress party. Suddenly, Arvind Kejriwal climbed up, saying, ‘I will bring new politics, I will end corruption, I will bring brotherhood, I will clean the water of the Yamuna and Delhi,’” he said.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi accused Kejriwal of misusing public funds to build a lavish residence. “Nehru ji built AIIMS, where people still go for treatment today. Kejriwal built a Sheesh Mahal worth crores of rupees using public money. He did not build this Sheesh Mahal using his own money,” she said.

Gandhi also targeted both Kejriwal and Modi for spending large amounts on publicity campaigns. “Kejriwal and Narendra Modi spend crores of rupees on publicity to enhance their image. Whose money is this, after all? This is public money, which should have been spent on your children and your future, so wake up and be wise,” she said.