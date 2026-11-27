New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited all opposition floor leaders to attend a meeting at his residence on Saturday to devise a joint strategy in view of the government's likely move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation, sources said.

While INDIA bloc parties' floor leaders in Parliament will be present, non-INDIA bloc opposition parties such as the DMK, the AAP and the BJD, among others, have also been invited for the meeting, they said.

Sources said the meeting would be held at 11:30 AM at Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence on Saturday.

A special sitting of Parliament has been convened from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the government may reintroduce a constitutional amendment for early implementation of women's reservation that involves delimitation.

The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.

The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business, they said.

The opposition bloc is looking to close ranks and fight the government's move unitedly.

It would be interesting to see whether non-INDIA bloc parties such as DMK, AAP and BJD respond to Kharge's invite or not.

Amid the buzz over delimitation, DMK president M K Stalin on Friday asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced.

The Dravidian party chief also said that the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.

In a statement, Stalin said that the DMK is firm on the demands of a 7.18 per cent share of seats and proportion of representation.

"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests; nor will it depart from its principles," the party chief asserted on the expected delimitation move of the Centre.

The Congress on Friday said the upcoming special sitting of Parliament is for delimitation and has little to do with women's reservation. Terming it a desperate move by a "nervous and rattled PM who is under siege", the party said it will be countered with firm resolve.