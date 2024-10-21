Kharge calls BJP biggest enemy of farmers

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted on Monday that the BJP is the “biggest enemy” of farmers in Maharashtra, emphasising that the removal of the double-engine government is essential for the welfare of the agricultural community.



In a post on X, Kharge highlighted the alarming rate of farmer suicides in the state, stating, “20,000 farmers have committed suicide due to the BJP's failure.” He criticised the party’s broken promises, including the Rs 20,000 crore water grid initiative, calling the pledge to make Maharashtra drought-free a mere “jumla” (empty rhetoric).

Kharge further condemned the BJP’s refusal to provide compensation to farmers while showering insurance companies with Rs 8,000 crore. He expressed concern over the high export duties on onions and soybeans, as well as a significant decline in cotton and sugarcane production, which has exacerbated farmers’ distress.

He also pointed to the crisis in Maharashtra’s milk cooperatives, acknowledging the government’s own admissions of the issue. “Maharashtra has decided that farmers will benefit only by removing the BJP’s double-engine government from power! Maharashtra demands Maha Parivartan!” he declared.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the opposition MVA comprises Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The Election Commission announced that Maharashtra will hold elections on November 20 to elect its 288-member Assembly, with vote counting set for November 23, just before the current assembly's term concludes.