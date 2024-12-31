Kharge Alleges BJP's 'Manuvaad' Mindset Against Marginalised

New Delhi:Continuing its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and the states of having a mindset against the deprived sections of society who are suffering because of the brunt of ‘Manuvaad’. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, mentioned at least five incidents where the deprived sections of society suffered in the BJP-governed states.

Kharge alleged that while Union home minister Amit Shah insulted Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament, the same mindset against the deprived is being repeated in the BJP-ruled states. He added a crime is committed every hour against Dalit-tribal women and children and according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), this figure has doubled since 2014.

He claimed that in the last two days - a Dalit youth was murdered in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas and the tribal women were tied to trees and beaten up in Balasore, Odisha. “In Haryana’s Bhiwani, a Dalit girl student is forced to commit suicide after being unable to pay her BA exam fees; in Maharashtra’s Palghar, a tribal pregnant woman has to travel 100 kilometres in search of ICU and dies; and in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, three Dalit families are forced to migrate because of caste-based attacks on them and the police remain silent,’ Kharge said.

‘It is well known that atrocities are being committed against Dalits, tribals, backwards and minority communities under the ‘anti-constitutional rule’ of the Modi government. Those who are poor and deprived are suffering the brunt of Manuvaad,’ the Congress chief alleged.

‘The Congress Party will not allow the constitutional rights of 140 crore Indians to be violated and will continue to oppose the anti-constitutional thinking of the BJP-RSS,’ Kharge asserted.