Kharge Accuses Centre of Letting Manipur Burn

�New Delhi: Amid renewed violence in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of allowing the border state to burn to serve its "hateful and divisive politics." On Sunday, Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to criticise the government, urging immediate action to restore peace.

In a post on X, Gandhi described the ongoing clashes and bloodshed in Manipur as "deeply disturbing." He said, "After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and state governments would make every effort at reconciliation and find a solution. I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region."

Kharge echoed Gandhi's concerns, stating that the people of Manipur would "never forgive or forget" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state during its prolonged crisis. "@narendramodi ji, under your double-engine governments, 'neither is Manipur one, nor is Manipur safe,'" Kharge said in his post on X.

He alleged that the BJP "deliberately wants Manipur to burn" to advance its divisive agenda. "Since May 2023, the state has endured unimaginable pain, division, and violence, destroying the future of its people," he added.

The Congress president highlighted that at least 17 lives have been lost since November 7, with new districts now engulfed in strife. He also warned of the conflict spilling into neighbouring northeastern states.

On Saturday, protests escalated as the bodies of three out of six missing persons were recovered from a river. Protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs, prompting the government to impose prohibitory orders in five districts indefinitely and suspend internet services in parts of the state.

Kharge criticised the Prime Minister, saying, "You have failed Manipur, a beautiful border state. Even if you visit in the future, the people will never forgive or forget that you left them to fend for themselves during their worst crisis."