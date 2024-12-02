Kharge Accuses BJP of Trying to Break Unity of Country

NEW DELHI:� Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge was speaking at the Save the Constitution rally organised at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

Kharge said that Modi is leaving no stone unturned to break the unity of the country, while adding, “it is Modi, who says ‘If we are together, we are safe’, but he is not allowing us to remain ‘safe’. BJP only talks about morality, but does immoral things.”

He said that the BJP is not listening to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat who had said that there is no point in searching for Shivaayalas under Mosques. But they are not listening to him. He said, “They are leaving no stone unturned to break our unity. Fight between religions, between castes. They lift one caste up in a golden room,

and put down another”.

Kharge added that even Lal Quila and Taj Mahal were built by Muslims so will you break that also. He said that sometimes the BJP steals votes from EVMs, steals MLAs elected by the people, steals the pension of the

people and steals the minimum support price of the farmers.



