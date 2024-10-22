Khalistani Terrorists Rinda and Landa’s Aide Charge-sheeted in Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.



The chargesheet against Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Tarn Taran (Punjab) has been filed before NIA Special Court, Mohali. The NIA has identified the accused as an associate of foreign-based Individual Designated Terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Investigations by the anti-terror agency have established his role in a conspiracy hatched by the BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country. The accused was involved in the RPG attack on Police Station Sarhali in December, 2022, as per NIA investigations, which have revealed that he had remained in contact with his foreign-based handlers from jail and even after his release from jail in that case.

The NIA investigations have further found that Gurpreet had conspired to raise funds for BKI and its operatives in India through large-scale extortion from businessmen on the directions of Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

He had recruited vulnerable youth for the BKI terror module. He had additionally carried out recce of the targets identified by Landa and had made attempts to eliminate those targets. The NIA, which had seized an illegal weapon from the accused’s house during a search operation in January this year, has charged him under various sections of UA(P) Act, IPC and Arms Act. Investigations in the case RC-21/2023/NIA/DLI are continuing.