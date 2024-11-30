Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to disrupt DGP-IGP conference

Bhubaneswar: In a disturbing development, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has allegedly issued a threat aimed at disrupting the ongoing three-day All India DGP-IGP Conference 2024 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The threat was delivered through two audio files and a threatening email sent to this correspondent on Saturday.

The emails, received by our correspondent at 9:04 am and 10:47 am were written in both English and Odia. In the message, Pannun warned against traveling to and from Bhubaneswar International Airport on December 1, describing it as a “D-day.”

Contents of the Threat Email

The email contained the following message:

“Hindu terrorist Modi has turned Bhubaneswar into a terror city. Do not fly to and from Biju Patnaik Airport on December 1. Khalistan Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiri fighters target DGP Terror Conference, Lok Seva Bhawan. Raise Khalistan Flag. Reward Rs. 25 Lakh. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are ready to die for the freedom of Punjab. Indian police chiefs, are you willing to sacrifice your life to defend the territorial integrity of India?”

Police Response

Upon receiving the threatening email, this correspondent immediately filed a complaint with the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police. Commissioner Dr. S. Dev Datta Singh promptly acknowledged the complaint and assured a full investigation.

A Crime Branch team visited the office to investigate the email and accompanying audio files.

Audio Threats

The first audio clip threat in English and the second clip in an AI-generated Odia version Pannun urged extremists to disrupt the conference and incite violence.

Enhanced Security Measures

Following the threat, Odisha Police have heightened security at Biju Patnaik International Airport and other key locations across the city. Paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference and protect public safety.

While the authenticity of the email and audio files is still under investigation, authorities are treating the threat seriously. Commissioner Dr Singh emphasised that necessary precautions are in place to ensure the conference concludes without incident.