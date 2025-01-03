Khalistani extremist Pannun threatens to disrupt Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025

Bhubaneswar: Khalistani extremist and head of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has issued a threat to disrupt the upcoming three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025, scheduled to be held from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The event, being hosted in Odisha for the first time, celebrates the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

Pannun sent an email and video message to this correspondent, claiming intentions to disrupt the mega event. The threat was promptly reported to local police authorities.

In his video, Pannun referred to Bhubaneswar as a “terror city” instead of its traditional moniker, “temple city.” He urged his followers to target the event, which draws participants from across the globe, and warned people to avoid the area between Bhubaneswar airport and Janata Maidan.

In his statement, Pannun said, “Bhubaneswar has once again proved to be a terror city, not a temple city, as it is hosting ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Terror Divas.’ Disrupt and eliminate India’s efforts to rebuild a spy network dismantled by the Trudeau and Biden administrations after the assassination of Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

He further accused Indian authorities of conspiring against the sovereignty of the U.S. and Canada. “This is your chance to stay loyal to the countries where you reside,” he added, while urging his supporters to take action.

This is not Pannun’s first threat targeting Bhubaneswar. In 2024, he attempted to disrupt the All India Director Generals of Police-Inspector Generals of Police (DGPs-IGPs) Conference, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His previous email called Bhubaneswar a “terror city” and offered a reward for raising Khalistani flags at the event. Despite these threats, the two-day conference proceeded without incident on November 29 and 30, 2024.

Known for his advocacy of the Khalistani separatist movement, Pannun has often attempted to disrupt major Indian events. His actions highlight ongoing tensions between separatist ideologies and India’s national unity.

In response to the latest threat, stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of attendees at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas-2025.