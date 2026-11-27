The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has sealed six restaurants in Dehradun, including a KFC outlet, for violating environmental norms, an official said on Friday. Naresh Goswami, a regional officer for the board, said authorities issued show-cause notices to six restaurants located on Rajpur Road a month ago regarding the violations. Since the outlets didn't give any satisfactory response, the administration sealed the establishments on November 25," he said.

Goswami said the officials disconnected electricity connections to the establishments following directives from the board and then sealed KFC (Safeyure Food India), Mojo Resto Bar & Party Lounge, Lifestyle (Playboy), Level One Resto, AS 4 Integrated Facility Management Services Pvt Ltd, and Diablo Restaurant & Bar.