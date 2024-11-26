Key Congress Ally Khadri Appointed as HESCOM Chairman

Haveri: Syed Azempeer Khadri, who played a major role in ensuring the Congress party's victory in the Shiggaon by-election, has been 'gifted' with the Chairman position of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM).

Khadri’s supporters had earlier received assurances from senior Congress leaders that he would be given a significant position for his contributions.

A former MLA from Shiggaon, Khadri was a strong contender for the Congress ticket during the by-election. However, when the party fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as its candidate, Khadri briefly rebelled and filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

The situation was diffused after the intervention of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who facilitated a meeting between Khadri, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The leaders convinced Khadri to withdraw his nomination. Khadri was also promised a prominent role after the elections.

Despite initial tensions within Congress, Khadri not only extended his support to Pathan but also actively campaigned with his team, ensuring no division within the community. Pathan defeated BJP’s Bharath Bommai, ending BJP’s stronghold on Shiggaon since 2008.

Khadri is known for his close rapport with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as both were earlier with the Janata Dal (Secular) before joining Congress. His strong relationship with Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar is believed to have contributed to his new appointment.

Following the conclusion of the Model Code of Conduct, the state government issued an order appointing Khadri as HESCOM Chairman with immediate effect.