The CBI has coordinated the return of Raghesh Unnikochan, an accused wanted by Kerala police in a 2008 murder case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through Interpol channels, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was traced and arrested by UAE authorities following an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Kerala police.

"At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities, deportation of the subject was granted to India by the UAE authorities, following due legal process," a CBI spokesperson said.

A Kerala police escort team travelled to the UAE and took custody of the accused. The team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

According to the CBI, Raghesh had been absconding to evade legal proceedings in connection with a murder committed at Thirumangalam in Kerala's Thrissur district on October 1, 2008.

He was booked along with others for allegedly committing the murder due to previous enmity.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to West Fort Hospital in Thrissur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A chargesheet had already been filed against Raghesh before the competent court, which had also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him.

The CBI said more than 281 wanted criminals had been brought back to India through Interpol channels since 2019, including 73 fugitives during 2026 so far.