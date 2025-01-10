Kerala MLA Joins TMC After Exiting LDF

�Kolkata: In a surprise move, independent MLA of Nilambur in Kerala PV Anvar joined Trinamul Congress in the city on Friday. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee welcomed him to the party.

Mr Anvar recently quit the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). He was however arrested by the police on January 5 night for his alleged role in an attack on the divisional forest office (North) at Nilambur during the day. The MLA was later granted bail by the court.

Mr Banerjee wrote on X-handle, “Warmest welcome to Shri PV Anvar, the esteemed MLA from Nilambur, Kerala, as he joins the @AITCofficial family. His dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth. Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every dream is realized!”

TMC posted on X-handle, “Extending a very warm welcome to Shri P V Anvar, MLA Nilambur, who joined the @AITCofficial family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc. Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation.”