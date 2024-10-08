Kerala Government Defies Governor's Summons

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has refused to comply with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s directive to Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and State Police Chief Shaikh Darvesh Sahib asking them to appear before him at the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor had summoned the top officials in connection Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's claim that gold smuggling and hawala transactions are being used for anti-national and anti-state activities in Malappuram district. The Governor had earlier written to the chief minister seeking details of the matter. However, when Khan didn’t get any reply from the government, he decided to summon the officials.

The Chief Minister has informed the Governor that only with the government's consent can senior bureaucrats be summoned. The government maintains that the Governor does not have the authority to summon the CS and DGP, but Raj Bhavan may only request their presence through the official channel.

It may be recalled that Khan had called for a report from the state government regarding the gold smuggling operations that are allegedly supporting anti-national activities. He had written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking details.

"I have written to the chief minister to furnish me a detailed report and I have specifically asked who are these people and groups who are involved in anti-national activities. What action has the government taken against them? I want the government to submit a report at the earliest. I will wait for a few days. According to me, this is a very serious situation in the state. It seems that the government has abdicated its duties,” he told media persons last week.

"The proceeds from the gold smuggling are going for anti-national and anti-state activities. I take exception to the fact that why the chief minister has kept me in the dark about it. An anti-national act is too serious a subject. Why he has not shared information with me and since when he knows about these anti-national activities and what action the government has taken against those who are indulging in such activities?

Khan said the Chief Minister has stated that funds from gold smuggling are being utilized for anti-national activities, and he has provided data for the past three years during a press conference. This indicates that such activities have been occurring for at least the last three years, highlighting the gravity of the situation.