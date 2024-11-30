Kerala: CPM leader joins BJP in Alappuzha

Bibin received his BJP membership from the national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, in the presence of state leaders at a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.



Alappuzha CPM district secretary R Nasser stated that Bibin's decision to join the BJP was not due to factionalism within the party. He switched allegiances because of the party's disciplinary action following a complaint filed by his wife.



Nasser remarked that it was ironic for Bibin, who had alleged the collapse of secularism in the CPM, to embrace the RSS ideology.



In the meantime, the CPM dissolved its area committee in Karunagapally, Kollam district, due to severe factionalism in the local unit. CPM state secretary M V Govindan hurried to Kollam to address the crisis. An interim area committee was established to manage the party affairs.



Rebel members marched with placards bearing 'save CPM' slogans on Friday.



Govindan met with district leaders to resolve the issue. "Such anti-party activities will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those who have breached party discipline," he told mediapersons.



Factionalism in Palakkad

Rebels inaugurated a parallel office in Kozhinjampara, Palakkad district, on Saturday. The dissenting CPM leaders announced that the EMS Memorial office would serve to address public grievances.



Discontented CPM activists had organized a convention last month, which was attended by over 100 people. The gathering protested the appointment of a former Congress leader as the party's local secretary.



Kozhinjampara panchayat president M Satheesh, who spearheaded the protest, criticized the district secretary for his arrogance and dictatorial behavior, which they found intolerable.

