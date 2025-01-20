Kerala court sentences woman to death for boyfriend''s murder

Thiruvananthapuram:�A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced a woman to death for the sensational murder of her boyfriend in 2022. The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court also sentenced her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, the third accused in the case, to three years of imprisonment.

The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter.

In its 586-page verdict, the court observed that there was no need to consider the convict's age over the gravity of the crime committed. Victim Sharon Raj, was a native of Parassala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.�