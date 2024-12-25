Kerala, Bihar Governors Reshuffled, New Appointments in Northeast

New Delhi:In a major reshuffle, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan was on Tuesday shifted to Bihar Raj Bhavan and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been moved from Bihar to Kerala.

Former Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla has been appointed as the new Governor of Manipur while former minister of state and Army Chief General V.K. Singh (Retd) has been appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram.

Bhalla is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He served as home secretary for around five years till August 2024. His appointment as the new Governor comes at a crucial time when Manipur is reeling under resurgence in ethnic violence that has rocked the state since May 2023.

According to sources, Bhalla is considered to be one of the most trusted men of Union home minister Amit Shah and also enjoys the confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, he also handled the Manipur crisis in the initial months as the home secretary.

At present, Laxman Prasad Acharya is looking after the volatile Manipur state along with Assam, since July 31, 2024.

Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed Odisha Governor. “The President of India has accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha,” said a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A governor is the constitutional head of a state and has similar powers and functions at the state level as those of the President at the Central level. The appointments made by President Droupadi Murmu will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.