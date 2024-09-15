Kejriwal’s announcement evokes mixed response from political parties

Hyderabad: The announcement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resign from the Chief Minister’s post after two days evoked mixed response from the political parties on Sunday.



While BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Kejriwal’s move was aimed at making the latter’s wife the next Chief Minister, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called it as a PR stunt. BJP’s national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi said the mere resignation of Kejriwal would not solve the purpose but he should dissolve the Cabinet by submitting resignations of all the Ministers in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Responding to Kejriwal’s decision, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said, “For the last two years, BJP has left no stone unturned to harass AAP. Thousands of raids were conducted but they could not present any proof of corruption. BJP is afraid of elections. BJP knows that the people of Delhi are angry about the way false allegations were made against Arvind Kejriwal.”

“That is why the BJP does not want elections because they know that the people of Delhi will express their anger through their votes. If elections are held today, the people of Delhi will not give a single seat to the BJP. 70 out of 70 seats will go to the AAP,” he explained.

Another AAP leader Jasmine Shah said Kejriwal has created a new definition of honesty and morality in Indian politics. “Till now, we had not seen that despite such allegations, the court had given bails and reprimanded CBI and ED,” he said.

Despite that, he listened to his inner voice, and said that he had dedicated his life for serving people, and if after that, there are allegations of corruption, it hurts. He has taken it to the court of people. “It is a historic day. In the next two days, there will be a party meeting,” he said.

He also said that even if he will not be the Chief Minister, but the work of the people will not stop. It did not stop when he was in jail. Now his honesty will be decided in the elections, he added.

Punjab minister and AAP leader Aman Arora and CPI General Secretary D Raja, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj among others who have spoken about it.