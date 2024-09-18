Kejriwal will move out of official residence in a week: AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his official residence within one week, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday. At a press conference here, Singh said Kejriwal would also give up all the facilities he enjoyed as the chief minister.



Kejriwal, accompanied by a delegation of AAP legislators, visited the L-G Secretariat to tender his resignation on Tuesday and formally stake claim to form a new government under Atishi's leadership."Yesterday after tendering his resignation, Kejriwal said he will leave all the facilities that a chief minister gets, including security, and live as a commoner among the people. We tried to persuade him, saying a lot of attempts to harm him physically have taken place in the past but he was not deterred. He said, 'I have lived in jail for six months, God saved me then, God will save me now,'" Singh said.

The AAP leader said it was yet to be decided where Kejriwal will live.