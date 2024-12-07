Kejriwal slams BJP over Delhi's law and order, asks it not to politicise issue

New Delhi: With assembly elections around the corner, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal Saturday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over Delhi's law-and-order situation and said instead of politicising the issue, they should focus on ensuring people's safety. The Delhi Police is controlled by the Union Home Ministry.

The former Delhi chief minister expressed alarm over a series of violent incidents, including a businessman being shot during a morning walk, a senior citizen's murder in Panchsheel Enclave, and a surge in extortion calls.

"People are panicked and law and order has been crippled. Senior citizens are frightened, women feel unsafe and gang wars are happening. Drugs are being sold in all corners of Delhi. Where is the Delhi Police? Where is the home minister? Kejriwal told PTI Videos.

Over the BJP's claims that Rohingyas are behind some of the crimes, he said, "If they are Rohingyas, why hasn't the home minister stopped them at the Myanmar and Bangladesh borders? And if they've entered Delhi, why hasn't Delhi Police arrested them? Instead of politicising the issue, they should focus on ensuring the safety of Delhi's people."

The BJP has countered the allegations in the past by accusing AAP of shielding criminal elements for political gains. However, Kejriwal argued that such claims were an attempt to distract people's attention from the pressing issue of public safety.

With an eye on the Delhi assembly polls slated early next year, the ruling and opposition parties have intensified trading charges against each other. While the AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, the BJP is determined to break its 25-year streak of failing to secure power in the city.