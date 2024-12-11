Kejriwal rules out Congress alliance for 2025 Delhi elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has declared that his party will contest the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections independently, without forming an alliance with the Congress. This announcement, made during a recent press conference, puts to rest speculations and social media discussions about a potential tie-up between the two parties.

AAP’s Confidence Despite Challenges

Kejriwal’s statement reflects AAP’s confidence in its ability to fight the elections on its own, despite facing anti-incumbency challenges after nearly a decade of governance in Delhi. The AAP currently dominates the Delhi Legislative Assembly, holding 62 of the 70 seats, a position it aims to defend in the elections scheduled for February 2025.

Growing Distance Between AAP and Congress

This decision also underscores AAP’s growing distance from the Congress, despite both being members of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties formed to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in national politics. Kejriwal’s stance echoes AAP’s previous strategy in states like Punjab and Haryana, where the party chose to contest elections independently rather than collaborate with the Congress.

Implications for INDIA Bloc and Delhi Politics

Analysts suggest this move could strain the unity within the INDIA bloc, particularly in a high-stakes battleground like Delhi. Some political observers believe the decision was influenced by the Congress’s declining performance in recent state elections and its struggles to regain voter confidence in Delhi. The Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has seen its influence wane significantly since AAP’s emergence.

As the Delhi elections approach, both AAP and Congress face critical challenges. AAP must overcome anti-incumbency sentiments and maintain its stronghold, while Congress needs to rebuild its base in the capital. Meanwhile, the BJP, the principal opposition in Delhi, could benefit from a divided opposition, making the 2025 elections a closely watched contest in Indian politics.