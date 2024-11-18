Kejriwal likens upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to Pandava- Kaurava battle

New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday likened the coming Assembly election in Delhi to the 'Dharma-yuddha' between the Pandavas and Kauravas. He said that while the BJP has immense resources, the AAP like Pandavas has God with its side.

Kejriwal said that the AAP's victory in Delhi mayoral election is an indication of what is to come in the Assembly election of the national capital.

"Centuries ago, a dharma-yuddha took place in Kurukshetra between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. The Kauravas had immense wealth, the Pandavas had only Lord Krishna. The same situation is in Delhi today. We also have only God. This election in Delhi is a dharma-yuddha. It was indicated three days ago when the mayoral election was held," Kejriwal said in a APP's office bearers meeting.

"A person from the BJP told me that their calculation was that they were winning the mayoral election. They were planning to take out a rally from the Civic Center to the BJP headquarters. The Prime Minister was to give a speech there. But Lord Krishna was with us, we won by three votes," he added.

AAP councilor Mahesh Khinchi was elected as the first Dalit Mayor of Delhi on Thursday. He defeated BJP's Kishan Lal.

Khinchi received 133 votes, while Lal secured 130 votes. Two votes were declared invalid.

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was furious after the defeat of the mayoral election.

"After the defeat in the mayoral elections, they are furious and as their leaders are continuously joining our party, they are even more furious. They will do anything to win this (Assembly) election," he said.

Meanwhile, Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and minister in the Delhi Government, has resigned, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, saying that the political ambitions within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people.

Gahlot criticized the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advancing its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi."

Meanwhile,former BJP MLA Anil Jha on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Jha, a two-time BJP MLA from the Kirari Assembly constituency, joined the AAP at an event in the national capital. This came after Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and minister in the Delhi Government, quit the AAP.

"I thank those who weaved the fabric of social justice for the people of Purvanchal, Dalits, and backward classes. There is no place for Purvanchal in the party I used to work for. I thank Arvind Kejriwal who worked for the people of unauthorized colonies. If anyone is strengthening the slogan of social justice, it is Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Purvanchal, Magadh, and Awadh are standing with you," Jha said while speaking to the media.

Welcoming Anil Jha, Kejriwal said that he (Jha) is considered one of the biggest leaders of the Purvanchal community.

AAP national convener also hit out at the opposition (Congress and BJP) parties, saying that both parties have only served injustice to the community. He further praised the AAP government for bringing development in the "illegal colonies" of the Purvanchal community.�