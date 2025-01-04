Kejriwal hits back at PM's comment

New Delhi: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism on Friday, accusing the BJP of lacking a chief ministerial candidate, narrative, or agenda for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal dismissed Modi's "Sheeshmahal" jibe, calling it hypocritical given the Prime Minister’s official residence and travel expenses.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal criticised Modi's 43-minute speech at Ashok Vihar, claiming it focused only on attacking the AAP government without highlighting any achievements of the BJP-led Centre for Delhi. He accused the BJP of neglecting law and order issues and failing to fulfil promises, including providing housing for slum dwellers and granting ownership rights to residents of unplanned colonies.

Kejriwal contrasted AAP's accomplishments, including building 22,000 classrooms, three universities, and 550 mohalla clinics, with the BJP's limited efforts in similar areas. He labelled the BJP as an "enemy of the poor," alleging the demolition of slums and inadequate housing initiatives.

AAP minister Atishi also criticised Modi, suggesting the BJP could have achieved more had it focused on governance instead of personal attacks. Kejriwal concluded by assuring Delhiites of AAP's commitment to development and accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its promises.