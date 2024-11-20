Kejriwal Challenges Delhi HC Order on ED Chargesheet in Excise Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file charges against him in the excise policy case. The trial court had earlier allowed the ED to file its charge sheet, accusing Kejriwal and others of involvement in an alleged scam linked to the implementation of the excise policy. Kejriwal's legal team argues that the charges are politically motivated and aims to seek relief from the court regarding the ED's actions. The matter is expected to be heard soon.

The excise case revolves around alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-2022 excise policy, with the ED accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of making illegal profits through changes in the policy, which reportedly benefited certain liquor traders. The development comes as the AAP government in Delhi faces increased scrutiny from central investigative agencies.



