Kejriwal calls liquid attack during padyatra third in 35 days

New Delhi:�Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern after being attacked for the third time in 35 days, this time with a liquid substance thrown at him during a padyatra in the city. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal condemned the attack, stating that it was part of a pattern of escalating hostility.

“This is the third attack on me in just 35 days,” Kejriwal said. “It’s clear that there is a concerted effort to disrupt our peaceful campaign and intimidate us.” He emphasized that despite these challenges, his resolve to engage with the people of Delhi remains unshaken.

The incident took place during Kejriwal’s ongoing padyatra, a campaign to connect with citizens on various issues. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the liquid being thrown from a distance as the CM was walking. Security personnel quickly responded, but the attack left Kejriwal shaken but unharmed.

This attack follows two previous incidents in which Kejriwal was targeted while engaging in public events. In response, his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has called for increased security measures for public officials. Party spokespersons have also raised concerns over the growing trend of violence against politicians.

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the latest attack, and Kejriwal has promised to continue his outreach efforts despite the threats. "The people of Delhi have given me this mandate, and I will not be deterred by such acts," he said, expressing confidence that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.