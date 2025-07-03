Kejriwal: AAP to Contest Alone in Bihar, Gujarat

After the Haryana and Delhi Assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP once again broke away from the INDIA bloc. On Thursday, Kejriwal announced that the party will contest the upcoming Bihar and Gujarat elections independently, reaffirming its decision to go solo and highlighting ongoing friction within the Opposition alliance.Addressing a press conference in Gujarat—where he is working to strengthen the party—Kejriwal clarified that the INDIA bloc tie-up applied only to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “We will contest the Bihar Assembly elections without any alliance,” he said. “That is why we contested separately in the Visavadar bypoll. The I.N.D.I.A. bloc was only for the general elections; there is no alliance now.”He accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP in Gujarat and asserted that AAP will fight the 2027 state elections and emerge victorious, offering voters an alternative to both the BJP and Congress. “If there was truly an alliance with Congress, why did they contest the Visavadar bypoll against us? The BJP even reprimanded them for it,” he said. “The I.N.D.I.A. bloc was only for the Lok Sabha polls. Now there is no alliance on our side.”Kejriwal blamed the BJP for misgoverning Gujarat over its 30-year rule and criticised the Congress for acting as a de facto ally by helping the BJP retain power. “People wanted to defeat the BJP but didn’t know whom to vote for because Congress is in the BJP’s pocket,” he said. “In effect, Congress has been contracted to help the BJP win every election, and it performs that role very well.”He also launched the “Gujarat Jodo Abhiyan,” inviting youths who want a corruption-free state to join AAP by giving a missed call to the party’s number.In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP holds 162 seats, Congress 12, AAP 5, Samajwadi Party 1 and independents 2. Kejriwal’s renewed expansion drive follows AAP victories in the Visavadar and Ludhiana bypolls—symbolic wins for a party still recovering from its losses in the Delhi polls, where it lost power after three terms and saw both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia defeated in their own constituencies.