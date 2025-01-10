Kaziranga National Park records highest footfall in two-decade, Brahmaputra dolphins add new appeal

Guwahati: Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Assam, has registered the highest footfall in the past two decades.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s night stay in the park last year as one of the major reasons, the tour operators however said that better conservation and frequent spotting of Royal Bengal Tigers by tourists has drawn the attention of the tourists more.

Famous for its iconic one-horned rhinoceros, new attractions for the visitors of the Kaziranga National Park are the river dolphins of the Brahmaputra. Pointing out that a key highlight of this record-breaking season is the introduction of boat safaris on the Brahmaputra River, the park authorities said that it offers visitors a unique chance to observe endangered river dolphins in their natural habitat.

Park authorities said that in between October and December, over 1.64 lakh visitors explored Kaziranga, marking an extraordinary recovery after the park reopened in October.

Kaziranga's remarkable success in tourism can also be attributed to the stable atmosphere now prevailing in Assam, which has greatly supported the growth of regional tourism. The lack of disruptions, combined with an increased emphasis on promoting the state as a global destination, has also played a key role in attracting a rising number of visitors.

Pointing out that while the Brahmaputra has always been integral to Assam’s culture and ecology, the authorities said that its potential as a tourist attraction has only recently been explored. These boat safaris have drawn over 2,200 visitors this season, including more than 800 international tourists, said the authorities while stating that it also flags its global appeal. Alongside the river safaris, the park also featured birdwatching tours, cycling trails, and trekking routes, enriching the visitor experience, the authorities said.

The leading tour operators argue that the park’s appeal isn’t just limited to its rhinoceros population. The overall biodiversity of the area, from tigers and elephants to a wide variety of bird species, provides a truly immersive wildlife experience, they assert.