Kathy Takes Over as US Consul General in Kolkata

Kolkata: Kathy Giles-Diaz has assumed the role of US Consul General in Kolkata. She succeeded Melinda Pavek. In her capacity as Consul General, Ms. Giles-Diaz will oversee US diplomatic efforts and foster US-India relations across the Kolkata Consular District, covering West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and the seven North Eastern states.

She said, “I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in East and Northeast India. I look forward to meeting people and communities across the 11 states of the Kolkata Consular District and building upon the strong foundation of the US-India partnership.”

In her last assignment, Ms. Giles-Diaz served as the Public Affairs Advisor at the US Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. Her distinguished career also includes positions such as Director of the State Department’s International Media Office and Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia.

She also undertook assignments in Tokyo, San Salvador, and Washington D.C. Prior to joining the State Department, Ms. Giles-Diaz worked as a television news producer, where she covered significant beats such as the White House and the State Department.

She also managed an international student exchange program. The diplomat holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Japanese Studies from Wellesley College and a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Environmental Science from Indiana University.