Kasthuri Shankar denied bail over casteist remarks

The Madras High Court denied anticipatory bail to actor Kasthuri Shankar, who faces allegations of making casteist remarks against Telugu migrants in Tamil Nadu. The remarks were reportedly made during a rally in Chennai on November 3.

An FIR was filed on November 5, charging Shankar with promoting enmity between groups and criminal intimidation. Shankar had previously issued a public apology, clarifying that her comments were aimed at specific individuals, not the entire Telugu community.



