Kashmir welcomes season's first snowfall

Local authorities and tourism officials are preparing for an influx of visitors, as Kashmir's snow-covered landscapes attract tourists seeking winter sports and scenic views. The snowfall also brought a chill to the Valley, with temperatures dropping sharply, and residents began preparing for the harsh winter months, with many already stocking up on essential goods and fuel.

While the snowfall is welcomed by tourists and winter enthusiasts, it also brings challenges such as road blockages and disruptions in transportation due to snow accumulation in higher altitudes. The administration is on alert to manage the situation and ensure the safety of locals and travelers.

Kashmir’s winter season typically lasts from November to February, with heavy snowfall in December and January, making it a popular destination for snow sports like skiing and snowboarding.