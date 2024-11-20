Kashmir Rail Link to Connect Delhi and Srinagar by January 2025

The eagerly anticipated Kashmir Rail Link, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, is expected to become operational by January 2025, facilitating seamless train travel between New Delhi and Srinagar. The service will debut with the high-speed Vande Bharat Sleeper train, promising to revolutionize connectivity to the region.

The overnight journey, covering over 800 kilometers, will take less than 13 hours. Passengers will board in Delhi at 7:00 PM and arrive in Srinagar by 8:00 AM, making it an efficient alternative to air travel. The train will feature three classes—AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, and AC 3 Tier—with fares ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. Enhanced sleeper facilities and modern amenities are designed to provide maximum comfort during the journey.

Key stops along the route include Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The project is expected to greatly boost tourism, enhance trade, and improve overall connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.

The USBRL project, a challenging feat of engineering, includes state-of-the-art bridges and tunnels traversing difficult terrain. It underscores the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. This milestone is anticipated to open up new opportunities for the region’s socio-economic growth while enhancing ease of travel for tourists, pilgrims, and residents alike​.