Kashmir: NIA attaches assets of accused in killing of 2 civilians

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has attached immovable property of a key terror accused involved in the killing of two non-locals in Kashmir this year, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo, is linked with 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), it said.

The attachment is part of a probe in the case relating to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood. "Led by their TRF/LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing innocent people in India with the objective of spreading terror and inciting violence," said the statement.

Investigations led to the arrest of Langoo, Dar and Dawood following the killing of the two non-locals on February 7, while the Pakistan-based mastermind Jahangir is still at large, it said.

The weapon used in the commission of the crime was recovered, along with ammunition, "from the 10 marlas property" which had been transferred to Langoo's father and some others by its original owner, the statement said.

The property, located in Zaldagar, Srinagar, was attached on Wednesday under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it added. Langoo, who was arrested on February 12th, was charge-sheeted along with the other accused in August and is currently lodged in the Central Jail in Srinagar, the probe agency said.

TRF, which surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the LeT, is also designated as a terrorist organisation. It has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. The outfit is also behind several attacks on Indian security forces including local policemen, the NIA said.