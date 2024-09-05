Karnataka: Two Students Dead in School Bus Accident

Raichur: Two students died and several injured in an accident between a school bus and a state transport corporation bus near Kapagal village in Manvi Taluk on Thursday.



In addition to the two dead, over 15 students on the school bus were injured. Some passengers in the transport department bus too sustained minor injuries. The deceased have been identified as Samarth (7) and Srikanth (12), both students traveling in the school bus. The accident occurred on the Raichur-Manvi road between the school bus, on its way to the school in Manvi, and the state transport department bus traveling from Manvi to Raichur.In addition to the two dead, over 15 students on the school bus were injured. Some passengers in the transport department bus too sustained minor injuries.

According to sources, three students who sustained severe leg injuries have been shifted to RIMS for treatment.





Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed sorrow over the incident. He also announced that the state government would provide free medical treatment for the injured children and extend compensation to the families of those who lost their lives. "I share in the grief of the parents who have lost their children," the Chief Minister said.

Medical Education and Skill Development Minister and Raichur district in-charge, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, expressed deep sorrow over the incident.� He has instructed officials to ensure that the injured students receive appropriate medical care and has assigned officials to oversee their recovery. The minister emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been made for the treatment of the severely injured children at RIMS Hospital.



