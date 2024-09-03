Karnataka: Minister Urges Rapid Damage Assessment Post-rains in Sedam

Kalaburagi:�Following recent heavy rains in Sedam taluk, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, and MLA of Sedam Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, asked the implementing officers of all the departments to submit a comprehensive damage report to the Tahsildar within two days.



This report is to include assessments of roads, bridges, houses, lakes, tanks, and school buildings.

At a meeting to assess the rain damage held at the Taluk Panchayat office in Sedam, the minister stressed the urgency of repairs and stated that funds for damage restoration will be released according to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) guidelines once the estimates are submitted.

Dr. Patil directed the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department to address the damage to the bridge near Chintapalli caused by the rain. He instructed Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) officials to repair the old Kagina bridge near Malkhed on the Kalaburagi road, which has also been affected.

The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department reported that 10 roads and 3 lakes in the taluk are damaged, with an estimated Rs 175 lakh needed for repairs. The Minor Irrigation Department confirmed that all 34 lakes in the taluk are full, though no damage has been reported so far. The minister warned of potential future risks due to the full lakes and urged officials to maintain vigilant oversight.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Department officials highlighted rainfall impacts on crops.

In Sedam town, heavy rainfall has led to water entering homes, particularly in Indira Nagar. The Municipal Chief Officer reported that a list of affected homes has been submitted to the tahsildar. Dr. Patil has instructed the Block Education Officer to gather reports from headmasters on school damages across the taluk.

With more rain forecasted, the minister has advised Panchayat Development Officers and Village Accountants to remain alert and report any new damage.

Dr. Patil also inspected the Malkhed Fort to assess rain damage. The minister also visited homes near the fort affected by the rain, assuring that immediate relief measures would be implemented.

He inspected the recently inaugurated Malkhed bridge across the Kagina River and the nearby Brindavan of Uttaradi Math seers. Due to the flood situation, fishermen near the bridge were relocated to a care center at a primary school. The minister advised them to avoid fishing during the flood and is working to identify land for nomadic fishermen.

Dr. Patil extended his condolences to the family of Raju Namavar from Kurakunta village, who remains missing after being swept away by floodwaters while fishing. He assured the family of government support for their children's education and encouraged them to remain strong, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing timely and sincere relief.

Search operations for Raju Namavar have been ongoing for four days, involving teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department, and police. With the rains easing, search efforts have intensified. The minister also inspected the SDRF rescue operation at the stream bridge between Yaddalli and Sangavi (T) villages, where Raju was last seen.







