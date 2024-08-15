Karnataka Minister Rao Urges Centre to Safeguard Hindus in Bangladesh

Mangaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked the central government to take international measures to protect the minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Mangaluru, Rao, who is also the in-charge minister of Dakshina Kannada expressed concern over the recent incidents in Bangladesh.

“Recent developments in neighboring Bangladesh have caused significant concern among Indians. The alarming situation demands that the Indian government take international-level action to ensure the protection of the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. The protection of minorities worldwide, including in India, should be regarded as a duty of the majority population. In line with this belief, we are committed to fostering a world where all humanity lives in peace and harmony,” Rao said.

Rao lauded the state government's initiatives for the overall development of Karnataka and listed various schemes and projects including the five guarantee schemes.

“The state government has taken bold steps towards comprehensive progress. We take great satisfaction in fulfilling the true aspirations of independence by bringing peace and happiness into the lives of all citizens. Special emphasis has been placed on the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, minorities, women, farmers, especially senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and workers, bringing joy to every corner of society. Notably, the government's guarantee schemes have set a new precedent in implementing welfare programs in post-independence India. These initiatives have provided relief to the common people, offering them peace and easing their economic hardships, which brings us a sense of fulfillment,” he said.

Speaking about Dakshina Kannada, Rao said that several significant development projects have been approved by the state government, and funds have been allocated accordingly. Priority has been given to strengthening basic infrastructure and providing improved civic amenities across all towns and rural areas of the district.

Rao said that under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where women receive a monthly payment of ₹2,000, 3.66 lakh women in Dakshina Kannada district have registered. The Gruha Jyoti scheme has benefited 5.06 lakh recipients, with the state government disbursing ₹369.87 crore. Meanwhile, 3,153 youths have received financial assistance under the Yuva Nidhi scheme in the district. Under the Shakti scheme, 5.19 crore women passengers in the Dakshina Kannada district have traveled for free.

“Under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana, ₹2,000 crore is set to be allocated to 10 municipal corporations across the state, with ₹200 crore earmarked for the Mangaluru City Corporation. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also stated that the flood situation caused by heavy rains in the district has been effectively managed, with ₹1.21 crore in relief funds disbursed.