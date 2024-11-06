Karnataka: Man pushes three children into Tungabhadra River before jumping himself

Gadag: In a tragic incident in Mundaragi Taluk of Gadag, a man allegedly pushed three children, including his two own, into the Tungabhadra River and then jumped in himself.



Police, along with fire department officials and local fishermen, are conducting a search operation for the four missing individuals.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that Manjunath Arakeri from Muktumpur village, about 5 km from Mundaragi, visited the Anganwadi on Tuesday around 12.30 pm, where his children were enrolled. He informed the teacher that he would take his children for some sweets and snacks. He then left with his daughter Dhanya (6), his son Pavan (4), and his wife’s nephew's son Vedanth (4).

According to police, Manjunatha took the children to different locations throughout the day, and around 6.30 pm, he allegedly pushed them into the Tungabhadra River near Korlahalli before jumping in himself. Witnesses reported the incident to the police, who immediately launched a search operation with support from the fire department and local fishermen.

The search has been challenging due to the high water level in the river, and efforts to locate the missing individuals continue.

It is said that Manjunatha, who frequently consumed alcohol, often had quarrels with his wife on several occasions earlier.